CHEK TV Invests in SAM Vibe for News Production

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Canadian broadcaster CHEK TV is boosting its ability to deliver news both on air and over the web with the addition of Snell Advanced Media’s Vibe platform.

Vibe is designed to capture feeds regardless of format or aspect ratio and incorporate it into a news package. The system provides a unified workflow that allows a single production team to handle inputs, produce and deliver content to air and social media platforms. The Vibe is also able to integrate with CHEK TV’s Octopus Newsroom system.

In addition, CHEK TV has brought in SAM’s Go! multiplatform editor for HTML5 editing and social media publishing. Go! allows for production staff to access Vibe content from any location using a browser.

CHEK TV is an independent broadcast station in Victoria, Vancouver Island, BC.