Charter, TiVo deal brings Internet video access to cable subscribers

Charter Communications customers one day soon will be able to access their traditional cable channels and Internet content, including video, through their TVs as a result of a multiyear agreement announced Jan. 24 between the cable system operator and TiVo.

Under the agreement, Charter has committed to deploy the TiVo user interface to deliver an enhanced entertainment experience to its subscribers beginning later this year. Charter will initially use TiVo’s latest-generation HD user interface and the TiVo Premiere set-top box.

With the initial phase complete, the strategy will expand to next-generation platforms to give Charter customers access to traditional and next generation TV, including linear TV, VOD and libraries of Internet-delivered video and IP applications, the company said.

According to Charter, research shows that the number of Internet-connected devices in the home is seeing rapid growth. Its new strategic partnership with TiVo will help the cable system operator make it easier for customers to simplify home communications and networking, it said.

“We’re integrating formerly disparate worlds of traditional television and online content and making it simple for customers to quickly find the content they’re looking for as well as greatly expand their entertainment choices,” Mike Lovett, Charter president and CEO, said.

The initial product planned for Charter customers will tightly integrate access to Internet content and Web activities. These features include access to Web applications, which lets customers access local news, sports and weather as well as Facebook and Twitter from their TVs; an iPad app that serves as command central; and support for online access to top Internet video destinations, the company said.