Charter Communications, CableLabs Launch ‘Bryte IQ’ NaaS Platform

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications and CableLabs have announced the launch of Bryte IQ, a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform for Charter’s wired and wireless networks.

Leveraging the power of Charter’s network and CableLabs’ federated approach to developer services across operators, Bryte IQ is a Business to Business (B2B) platform that benefits developers by enabling the seamless, consistent deployment of services across communications networks and by speeding up the development and adoption of those services. The platform includes support for developer registration, joint secure authentication of end consumers, and scalable CAMARA-based APIs.

More specifically, Bryte IQ is an application programming interface (API) framework that is based on the Linux Foundation’s CAMARA project, a global open-source community built to address communications industry API interoperability.

"Bryte IQ represents a significant leap forward in how we collaborate with other companies on behalf of the customer," said Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President of Product, Charter Communications. "The standardized approach ensures interoperability and simplifies the process for developers, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovative services and applications to run on our network."

Bowman introduced Bryte IQ on stage at SCTE TechExpo 24 in Atlanta, Georgia, joined by representatives from across the industry, where they discussed the platform’s innovative capabilities and the enhanced customer experience it will foster.

“As one of the first partners to leverage Bryte IQ, we will use Charter’s NaaS platform to enhance and streamline our operations,” said Justin Donohoo, CTO of Onboard. “This technology will enable us to provide a better tech amenity support experience to residents across the multi-family properties we serve, while accelerating value delivery to property owners and driving operational efficiencies for the service provider."

With Bryte IQ, developers from across industries will have access to:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

APIs that unlock access to capabilities on Charter’s networks, enable visibility into connected devices and enhance CPE management and support of home networks.

Tools to develop, test and deploy services across millions of customers and homes.

Collaboration with Charter experts to learn about the platform, its capabilities and how it can help businesses solve problems and enable innovation.