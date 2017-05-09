Chapman University Students Learn on the Job With Calrec Brio

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Practice makes perfect, so Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts is giving its students ample opportunity to practice with the Calrec Brio compact audio console. Brought in to help train students on professional broadcast techniques, students utilize the system during the university’s television production schedule.

The Brio platform is a part of the production system for “Chapman News,” a live weekly newscast that is broadcast on campus, throughout Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area, and streamed online live. Students use the Brio to mix audio feeds for the news program, including audio from six anchors, four video playback channels and reporters filing live segments from the field. The Brio also handles IFB feeds with its own dedicated mix, as well as incoming music tracks and other audio elements.

In the classroom, teachers are able to use the system’s DVI connections to project output from the Brio touch-screen display to a large screen.

Dodge College also uses the Brio system for talk show and narrative programs.