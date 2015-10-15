Channel-Sharing, TV-Wireless Interference on October Agenda

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission is getting busy. The just-released agenda for its Oct. 22 public meeting includes several incentive auction-related items, one on foreign ownership and another on flexible use in the 24 GHz band.



The commission will consider a Second Order on Reconsideration on channel-sharing. The intent is to “to provide additional flexibility to broadcasters interested in the incentive auction channel sharing option by clarifying that ‘back-up’ channel sharing agreements are permitted under the rules, and providing more time for successful incentive auction bidders to transition to shared facilities after the auction.” Docket No. 15-137.



The commission also will consider a Third Report & Order and First Order on Reconsideration that adopts rules to govern interservice interference between broadcast television stations and wireless licensees in the 600 MHz band after the auction, and sets out protection criteria for television stations and wireless operations in the band. Docket No. 14-14.



Another Report and Order on the agenda addresses when and in what areas 600 MHz band wireless licensees will be deemed to “commence operations” for the purposes of establishing when the secondary and unlicensed users must cease operations and vacate the spectrum in those bands.



Foreign ownership will be the subject of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would streamline the review process for broadcast licensees and applicants, and standardize the review process for broadcast, common carrier and aeronautical licensees and applicants.



A final Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proposes to create new flexible use service rules in certain bands above 24 GHz to support multiple uses, including mobile wireless.



