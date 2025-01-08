CES: Run3TV Selects Velope.tv for Starter Application To Simplify App Development

LAS VEGAS—Run3TV said at CES today it has selected Velope.tv to develop a new starter application for its ATSC 3.0 broadcast application framework that will enable TV stations to deploy 3.0 apps while reducing their investment in data and licensing fees for interactive services.

(Editor’s note: Run3TV, originally developed and promoted by Pearl TV and the Pearl Network consortium as a broadcast application framework for 3.0, was spun out as an independent entity in July 2024. Thus, both the entity and the framework/platform are now called Run3TV.)

“Broadcasters are using our platform to both offer viewers additional choices for streamed content from their local libraries, advanced viewing features such as Program Re-Start and Smart applications such as enhanced weather forecasts,” Run3TV CEO Michael Collette said.

[Also Read: More TV Tech Coverage of News From CES]

“One of the key benefits of ATSC 3.0 is the ability to give viewers both live, linear broadcasts and ready access to applications from local stations,” Colette said. ”We’re very pleased to select Velope.tv to develop a new streamlined starter version of our application. The starter app will include configurable weather and traffic functions for viewers and enable stations to get the benefit of summary data analytics on viewing habits.”

Velope.tv’s starter application gives broadcasters a simpler way to leverage 3.0 more fully. “This extensible Starter Application will provide an easy way for broadcasters of all sizes to deliver immediate consumer benefits to their NextGen TV viewers and a strong foundation for future Run3TV-powered features,” Velope.tv CEO Michael Gregor said.

Run3TV is focused on developing a thriving ecosystem for developers, many of which have recently signed on, he said. Among the new Run3TV developers being highlighted at CES are: ClickVizion, Fincons Group, GlobalLogic, Happiest Minds, Oxagile and Velope.tv.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There’s tremendous interest on the part of local broadcasters to have applications that can be built and deployed that can accurately measure viewing activity, especially noting the amount of TV viewing time and the total audience with younger viewers,” Collette said. “Run3TV is working to improve the consumer experience, ensure robust privacy practices, and also give broadcasters a better idea of which types viewers are actually watching and when.”

Run3TV continues to search out new developers to assist in identifying customers and building their businesses, he said.

See Run3TV applications at CES in the ATSC booth in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth 20340.

More information is available on the Run3TV website.