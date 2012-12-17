CES Highlights Home of Entrepreneurs

ARLINGTON, VA. – The Consumer Electronics Association announced a new entrepreneur-focused keynote at the event formerly known as the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show. The Next Generation of Innovators keynote will feature Jeff Jordan, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, as moderator and includes executive/founder panelists David Lieb of Bump Technologies, Cyrus Massoumi of ZocDoc, Eric Vishira of RockMelt and will.i.am of i.am.plus, llc. The Next Generation of Innovators keynote will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 in the LVH Theater.



The Eureka Park TechZone, back for a second year, will be dedicated to showcasing innovative startups and emerging technologies. CEA has also teamed up with the Startup America Partnership to showcase and celebrate some of the most innovative startup companies at the 2013 CES, including the Startup America Live Stage, which will feature four days of start-up focused programming. The Next Generation of Innovators keynote builds off of this solid foundation as another vital entrepreneur-focused event to showcase innovation within the tech industry and across the CES show floor.



Moderator- Jeff Jordan is a partner at Andreessen Horowitz where he is responsible for managing portfolio companies and deal flow. He serves on the boards of Airbnb, Fab.com, LikeALittle, Lookout, OpenTable, Pinterest, Wealthfront and Zoosk. Jordan was previously CEO and president of OpenTable where he managed accelerating domestic and international growth, completed the acquisition of TopTable in Europe and led the development of OpenTable's mobile initiatives.



Panelist-David Lieb is CEO and co-founder of Bump Technologies. In 2008, the company launched the Bump app, which lets users physically bump mobile phones together to exchange contact information, photos and more. The Bump app has been downloaded over 100 million times around the world and is one of the most popular free apps in the history of the App Store. Prior to founding Bump, David was a technologist and algorithm designer at Texas Instruments



Panelist- Cyrus Massoumi is founder and CEO of ZocDoc. He has extensive experience in the healthcare-technology nexus, web commerce and management. Prior to ZocDoc, Cyrus served as an Engagement Manager at the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he focused on healthcare and technology.

Panelist- Eric Vishria is co-founder and CEO of RockMelt. He began his career in investment banking at Broadview International and got his first entrepreneurial experience as an early employee at Loudcloud and later Opsware, where he quickly rose through the ranks in various product and marketing roles.

Panelist- will.i.am, founder and chairman of i.am.plus, llc, is a multi-faceted entertainer and creative innovator. A seven-time Grammy Award winner known for his work with The Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am is a founding shareholder in Beats Electronics, the creators of the Beats by Dre™ headphones. As an enthusiastic user of technology and in recognition of his ability to harness technology to enhance entertainment, creativity and communication, Intel Corporation appointed will as Director of Creative Innovation in 2011. will.i.am is fusing the worlds of fashion, photography and mobile lifestyle by introducing i.am+ camera accessories that are exclusively available at the Selfridges & Co. department store in London through the 2012 Holiday season.

“As software continues to eat the world and reinvent industries, there’s no shortage of ideas about ways we can reimagine the world as we know it,” said Jordan. “I’ll be talking to some of the brightest entrepreneurs in technology—whose companies are transforming everything from photography to healthcare to the way we browse information—to hear their stories from the trenches and invite them to share their vision for the road ahead.”