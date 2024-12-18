CES: Disguise, Nikon and MRMC To Showcase Turnkey Virtual Production Studio

LAS VEGAS—Virtual production tech provider Disguise has announced that it will be working with Nikon and its subsidiary MRMC on a “Studio Extreme” demo that will showcase a turnkey virtual production studio.

Studio Extreme will take participants on a journey into virtual production, the companies said. As they step into the activation, participants will be transported to a location just outside Vegas, where they will be tasked to deliver a live news report. As a twist, the showcase will see if they are prepared for all the weather conditions that Vegas can offer.

Designed for brands looking to tell powerful stories through immersive content, the showcase or “activation” will leverage Studio Pro by Disguise, a preconfigured solution. Studio Pro combines the most advanced virtual production technology with best-in-class creative and technical services, including 24/7 support, training and installation, enabling brands to shoot commercials, social media content, internal training material or important keynote or investor presentations — all from one stage on the same day, Disguise said.

“We’ve helped deliver 400 virtual production studios in more than 100 countries, and know just how transformational they can be for brands,” Alexandra Coulson, vice president of marketing at Disguise, said. “Traditionally, however, LED technology required significant upfront training and investment, making it reserved for Hollywood studios. We are changing that. Together with Nikon and MRMC we are showcasing the possibilities at CES 2025. Attendees will experience firsthand how they can take their brand’s story to the next level, producing a versatile offering of content with our comprehensive powerhouse solution, Studio Pro.”

The technology behind the Studio Extreme activation will include:

Studio Pro — a turnkey studio solution by Disguise

Studio Bot LT — MRMC’s most compact robotic camera arm solution

RED Komodo 6K camera

Lighting by Kino Flo

L-Acoustics spatial audio

Once they complete their weather report, visitors will receive a personalized video downloadable via a QR code.

"MRMC Broadcast is proud to be leading the development of robotic camera solutions alongside the ongoing growth of virtual production technologies,” MRMC Deputy Head of Marketing Amanda Dixon said. “The Studio Extreme activation at CES will be a fantastic demonstration of how broadcast studios can seamlessly integrate robotic solutions into their virtual and augmented reality workflows while providing precise and repeatable motion. We are excited to once again be working with Disguise to deliver this immersive experience."

The virtual production activation takes place at the Nikon booth 19504 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.