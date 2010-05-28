CEI signed to help upgrade Comcast SportsNet facility to HD

System design and integration firm Communications Engineering (CEI) has been selected by Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic to upgrade and expand Comcast SportsNet's Bethesda, MD, studio and news facilities HD capability. The HD upgrade project will be completed by September and enhance the original programming that originates from the studio, as well as improve the functionality of the facility.

The Comcast SportsNet project, which involves work in many different areas of the facility (from studio to transmission), will include upgrades to the production control room and studio, two additional master control rooms, equipment core area, transmission system and additional edit suites.

Under terms of the new agreement, CEI will handle final design, equipment procurement, systems integration, installation, testing, training and overall project management for the HD upgrade and expansion.

The key elements of the project include Apple Final Cut Pro edit systems; Chyron Hyperx3 character generators and Cameo graphics management; Click Effects HD clip server system; Fingerworks telestrator; Fujinon HD lenses; Harris waveform monitors, terminal equipment, Velocity edit systems, Nexio Volt servers and NetVX HD encoders; Image Video tally system; Miranda Master Control Switching, NVision Routing and Kaleido-X multi-image processors; Panther Trixy and Vario Jib; and Sony MVS8000 switcher, HXC HD cameras, test monitors and professional displays.

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic is the official television partner of the Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, D.C. United, Atlantic Coast Conference and Colonial Athletic Association. The regional sports network delivers more than 500 live sporting events per year, along with Emmy Award-winning news, analysis and entertainment programming, to more than 4.7 million homes throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, as well as parts of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware.