CEA Introduces New Terminology for Digital Imaging Sector

ARLINGTON, VA. – A year after calling for new terminology to better represent the current industry innovations, the Consumer Electronics Association has revealed a new set of camera terminology for digital imaging-related communications and promotion.

Here are the new terms and their definitions:

DSLR – Short for Digital Single-Lens Reflex cameras, a subset of ILC cameras that includes a mirror mechanism.

– Short for Digital Single-Lens Reflex cameras, a subset of ILC cameras that includes a mirror mechanism. Mirrorless – Short for Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens cameras, a subset of ILC cameras that does not include a mirror mechanism.

– Short for Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens cameras, a subset of ILC cameras that does not include a mirror mechanism. ILC – Short for Interchangeable Lens Cameras, includes both DSLR and Mirrorless cameras, which, by definition, have interchangeable lenses.

The new terminology was determined by a group of companies, including B&H Photo, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Ricoh, Samsung, Sony and Walmart, and was approved by CEA’s Digital Imaging Board. The new terminology is now being implemented.

“This new terminology represents our industry in its current state today, but also assures consumers of where products and categories will be in the coming years,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy vice president of Digital Imaging for Sony North America.