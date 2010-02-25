CEA Cuts 3DTV Shipment Forecast by 75 Percent

WASHINGTON: The Consumer Electronics Association has scaled back its projection for 3DTV shipments this year, according to Multichannel News. The CEA now says it expects 1.05 million 3DTVs to ship this year, compared to an estimate of 4 million proffered during the Consumer Electronics Show in January. A spokesman for the CEA said the revised figure reflects a narrower definition for what constitutes a 3DTV set, which now includes HDMI 1.4, the recent revision aimed at supporting 3DTV.



Todd Spangler has details at “CEA Cuts 3DTV Forecast for 2010”