CEA Announces Expanded Support of High-Resolution Audio

ARLINGTON, VA.— The Consumer Electronics Association joined consumer electronics manufacturers, retailers, music labels and artists in offering expanded support for and promotion of high-resolution audio. CEA is exploring initiatives to corral support among consumers and retailers, and plans to leverage opportunities to promote HRA at the 2014 International CES, the group said.

CEA research shows consumers are ready to embrace HRA, and that the appeal of high-quality audio electronics extends beyond enthusiasts. CEA research found that 39 percent of consumers surveyed with a moderate interest in audio indicate they are willing to pay more for high-quality audio electronics devices. Nine in ten consumers said sound quality is the most important component of a quality audio experience. Other factors identified include compelling content (85 percent) and superior audio electronics (72 percent) as vital to consumer enjoyment of audio (Notions of Quality: Audio Expectations of Consumers, July 2011).

Music labels are expanding their HRA catalogues online with tens of thousands of HRA albums already available for download across every music genre, the CEA said. Every major music label has expressed support for HRA, including Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, in addition to leading independent labels. HRA digital music stores are already online, with more being added each day.

More than 50 CE manufacturers now offer a growing array of HRA-capable products, addressing a variety of music lifestyle needs. An increasing industry shift toward offering more HRA options will present expanded market opportunities for CE manufacturers, retailers and music labels. Consumers increasingly have the ability to play HRA files across a variety of devices with the convenience they have come to enjoy and expect in digital audio.