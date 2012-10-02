CEA and Google Showcase Technology at Presidential Debates

Arlington, Va.– The Consumer Electronics Association and Google will launch “Insights from the 2012 Debates,” a joint effort to provide voters with additional information about the presidential and vice presidential debates.



The collaboration aims to complement the debate experience using Google’s technologies to provide snapshots of how citizens are using technology to engage with and learn about the candidates and issues during the debates.



There will be a digital wall in the media area that displays search and video trends, insights and consumer research. Specifically, it will showcase the top search trends around the debates and user-generated content from Google+. Reporters will also have access to the touchscreen display for broadcast coverage.



“Technology is inspiring and empowering citizens across our nation to engage in and connect to politics like never before,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CEA. “Innovation is the heart and soul of CEA and the consumer technology industry. We are proud to join Google in incorporating its digital innovations into the political process to create an open platform for political discourse for all Americans.”



“Technology is transforming the political process from one that watches votes from afar, to one in which people can participate, engage and shape in a democratic way,” said Susan Molinari, Google’s vice president of public policy and government affairs.



“Insights from the 2012 Debates” builds upon Google’s efforts to connect voters with election-related news and activities. Google.com/elections is a hub for campaign news, insights, trends and important information for voters and campaigns, enabling users to find and share information and views.



