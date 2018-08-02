CBSN to Stream Local Affiliates' Newscasts

NEW YORK—A new portfolio of destinations for streaming local news –both anchor-presented stories and live breaking news—will soon be available on connected TVs, computers, tablets and smartphones.

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive Aug 1 went public with plans for the new online, direct-to-consumer streaming news service. CBSN Local services will be available via the 24/7 CBSN streaming news service of CBS News and CBS Interactive, CBS said.

“CBSN Local is the exciting next chapter in how our stations will serve audiences seeking local news on all of the most popular content consumption platforms,” said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations.

First up for CBSN Local will be New York City. WCBS, the broadcaster’s flagship station, and sister WLNY, will launch in Q4 2018. Next will be KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles with other major market CBS O&Os to follow.

“The addition of CBSN Local services delivering high-quality coverage from our stations around the country will bring a new level of depth to CBSN’s 24/7 original reporting,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO, CBS Interactive and Chief Digital Officer, CBS Corp.

Each CBSN Local service will offer live streams of CBS Television Stations’ regularly scheduled early morning, daytime and evening newscasts. Other daily newscasts will be produced exclusively for CBSN Local, CBS said.

Breaking live news coverage and a library of on-demand content will also be available from each CBSN Local service.

The ad-supported CBSN Local services will be led by anchors and reporters at local CBS Television Stations.

The new local streaming services will complement the network’s other streaming services, including CBSN and CBS Sports HQ. Ultimately, they will be included as live channels in CBS All Access in their local markets.