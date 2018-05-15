CBS, Nielsen Team Up on National Dynamic Ad Insertion Over Live Linear TV

NEW YORK—CBS and Nielsen are working together to deliver Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) in live linear national broadcast television, helping to actualize and progress addressable advertising. The platform will use frame-accurate video recognition technology for precise ad detection and content insertion in live TV powered by Nielsen Gracenote ACR (Automatic Content Recognition).

CBS already delivers addressable advertising to millions of users across CBS Interactive's portfolio of digital properties including OTT brands; CBSN, the 24/7 digital news network, CBS Sports HQ, the 24-hour streaming sports news network; and CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

[Read: Broadcasters Eye DAI To Compete With Online]

"CBS has been at the forefront of using Nielsen data and measurement to prove the value of television, and now we are working on taking the next step with Nielsen to go beyond age and gender by bringing targeted dynamic ad insertion to national live TV inventory," said Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, CBS Corporation. "This will create a more relevant ad experience for our viewers and better outcomes for our clients."

Gracenote ACR is integrated into millions of smart TVs from major manufacturers, and uses anonymized information from smart TVs with advanced personalization features. By combing Gracenote’s ACR platform with Nielsen's technology, CBS will be able to offer impressions segmented by behavioral attributes, beyond age and gender, within a live national television program to advertisers, allowing them to reach the appropriate segments of households with the most relevant ad creative.