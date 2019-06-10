CBS, TEGNA Extend Affiliation Agreement

NEW YORK & TYSONS, Va.—CBS Corp. and TEGNA announced last week they have reached a multi-year agreement to renew affiliations for 11 TEGNA markets, including Washington, D.C., and Houston.

The TEGNA station CBS affiliation agreements include: WLTX in Columbia, S.C.; WFMY in Greensboro, N.C.; KHOU in Houston; KTHV in Little Rock, Ark.; WMAZ in Macon, Ga.; WWL in New Orleans; KENS in San Antonio, Texas; KREM in Spokane, Wash.; WTSP in Tampa, Fla.; KYTX in Tyler, Texas; and WUSA in Washington, D.C. Together, the TEGNA stations reach nearly 11 million households and cover about 10% of U.S. viewers.

The stations covered by the agreement also are available locally to subscribers of the network’s streaming VOD CBS All Access service.

"TEGNA is a valued and longtime CBS partner," said Ray Hopkins, president, Television Networks Distribution, CBS Corp.

Dave Lougee, president and CEO of TEGNA, described the relationship between his station group and CBS as a “valuable partnership” that offers viewers “a powerful combination of premium national and local content.”

"This multi-year agreement enables our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with must-have local and network content on multiple platforms," he said.