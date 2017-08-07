CBS Signs On to DirecTV Now

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK—DirecTV Now has the big four networks now available for its users, as AT&T’s live streaming service will start to carry CBS Television’s entertainment, sports and news programming. The deal also includes Showtime, The CW, CBS Sports Network and Pop.

With the inclusion of CBS and the other new networks, users will be able to stream live programming as well as have access to on-demand content. Programming from CBS and CW will be available on all DirecTV Now packages; this will include CBS’ sports programming, which includes the NFL, SEC college football, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and professional golf. Pop will be included on the “Just Right” package, while CBS Sports Network will be available on “Go Big.” Showtime can be added for $8 more a month.

DirecTV Now customers will have access to live local coverage for 25 live local CBS and The CW stations. Some of the first local CBS stations that will be offered include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, San Francisco – Oakland – San Jose, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis – St. Paul, Miami – Ft. Lauderdale, Denver, Sacramento – Stockton – Modesto, Calif., Pittsburgh and Baltimore. All affiliates of CBS and The CW will have the opportunity to participate going forward.

In addition, AT&T announced that it is planning to launch additional ABC, Fox and NBC affiliate stations on DirecTV Now in the coming weeks. AT&T reports that with these new additions and the CBS deal, DirecTV Now will have more than 170 live local channels available in more than 80 metro areas.