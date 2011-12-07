CBS News Taps Nucoda for Image Processing



LOS ANGELES, LONDON—CBS News has purchased a second Nucoda HD for their New York facility from Image Systems, a London-based developer of high resolution image processing and film scanning for the media and defense industries. The new grading and mastering system is in addition to the Nucoda HD that CBS News bought in 2008. Both systems are being used at CBS Broadcast Center where “60 Minutes,” “CBS News Sunday Morning,” “48 Hours Mystery,” and specials are created. Precision panels have also been installed on both Nucoda HD systems.



CBS News has been using Nucoda HD system for the past three years on “CBS News Sunday Morning,” the 32-year old newsmagazine hosted by Charles Osgood. First purchased for “60 Minutes,” that installation laid the groundwork for the system and its integration with the news division’s Avid editorial pipeline. Nucoda’s integration with an end-to-end, file-based, Avid-centric workflow was an important feature for this broadcast environment, according to Image Systems.



“We are delighted to extend our long-standing collaboration with the CBS News team,” said Martin Bennett, MD of Media for Image Systems. “This additional Nucoda HD installation is a testament to the power and versatility of the Nucoda toolset in response to the extreme imagery and scheduling demands in the broadcast environment. ‘60 Minutes’ is a preeminent investigative television program in the United States that has garnered numerous awards over the years. We are proud to be part of its creation.”



