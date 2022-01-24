CBS News Miami Begins Streaming

MIAMI—As part of a wider effort to expand its streaming operations, CBS News and Stations has launched the CBS News Miami streaming channel, making it the 13th local direct-to-consumer streaming news channel owned by the ViacomCBS division.

CBS News Miami features anchored programming and coverage of live breaking news events in the region, produced by WFOR-TV.

It will be part of the CBS News Streaming Network, the newly rebranded CBSN, which is available on more than 30 platforms across mobile, desktop, connected TVs for free, CBSNews.com and Paramount+. CBS News Miami is also available via CBSMiami.com.

“This is a historic and exciting day for everyone here at CBS Miami as the innovation and hard work of our team has paid off with the successful launch of our local streaming news channel,” said Darryll Green, vice president and general manager, CBS Miami. “The addition of CBS News Miami to the CBS News Streaming Network makes our award-winning local news content available to a much wider audience, locally and nationally, on a 24/7 basis.”

CBS was the first major media company to launch a local OTT news service when CBSN New York debuted in December 2018. Since then, the company has launched local services in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Sacramento and Baltimore. Following today’s debut of CBS News Miami, the company will launch CBS News Detroit later this year, resulting in 14 streaming channels in the top markets in the country.

After streaming more than 30,000 hours of news content in 2021, when its audiences consumed a record 5 billion minutes of its content, CBS News and Stations also announced that it is significantly increasing its commitment to local news streaming.

By the end of 2022, CBS Stations will introduce another 15,000 annual hours of live news programming, resulting in 45,000 hours total of live, local news and weather coverage.