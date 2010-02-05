CBS Deploys Sony Gear for NFL’s Big Game

CBS will use more than 50 Sony HD cameras to cover every angle of Super Bowl VLIV, Feb. 7 from Miami’s Sun Life Stadium.

Several trailers for pre- and post-game, main game and the half-time show featuring “The Who,” are being provided by Pittsburgh-based NEP, who will use Sony’s HDC-1500 multi-format cameras and HDC-3300 super-motion camera systems, positioned throughout the stadium, for CBS’s U.S. feed. NEP will also use Sony’s MVS-8000A production switcher, HD videotape recorders, displays and supporting production equipment.



George Hoover, senior vice president of engineering for NEP said he’s confident in the capabilities of the Sony gear, especially when used in high-profile, live events.



“These technologies deliver a range of functions that are critical to delivering quality live football coverage,” said George Hoover, senior vice president of engineering for NEP. “The cameras work extremely well, they have fast response and very good sensitivity, and the switchers give us the flexibility we need.”



“The technology used to cover a game of this magnitude needs to have the power to fully integrate the level of graphics that NFL fans have grown accustomed to while still producing as clean a feed as possible,” said Ken Aagaard, senior vice president, operations and production services at CBS Sports. “The Sony HD equipment offers a significant level of production flexibility and the image quality is extremely high. This all translates into delivering an enhanced viewing experience for the consumer at home.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that Sony has provided its professional HD equipment for the Super Bowl.