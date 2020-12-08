CBS All Access Coming to Comcast’s Xfinity X1

PHILADELPHIA—Xfinity X1 customers now have easy access to “Star Trek: Picard,” “The Good Fight” and other CBS All Access content, as Comcast has announced that it is making the CBS All Access streaming service available on Xfinity X1. Comcast made the CBS All Access app available on Xfinity Flex earlier this year.

According to Comcast, Xfinity is the first pay-TV provider to offer CBS’ streaming platform directly to customers.

Through X1, customers now have access to CBS All Access content that includes 20,000 episodes and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more, as well as original series like “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “The Good Fight,” the upcoming Stephen King adaptation “The Stand” and more. CBS All Access also provides live streaming of CBS Sports programming and news and entertainment coverage.

X1 customers will be able to access CBS All Access over the internet, and can pull it up using voice command on their Xfinity Voice Remote.

All of the content and features available through CBS All Access will remain when the streaming service officially rebrands as Paramount+ early in 2021, Comcast reports.