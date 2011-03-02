CBC deploys Front Porch with Avid Interplay

Canadian broadcaster CBC Television has installed Front Porch Digital DIVArchive content storage management to manage archiving and retrieval of SD and HD news, arts and entertainment programming. Tightly integrated an Avid Interplay news and post-production environments, the DIVArchive system provides an infinitely scalable file-based storage and preservation repository serving the needs of the CBC now and into the future.

At CBC DIVArchive is integrated with a large Avid ISIS media storage infrastructure as well as Avid Interplay production management systems to manage close to 1PB of expandable data tape archive capacity, which represents a current capacity of more than 15,000 hours of DNxHD post-production content or more than 70,000 of IMX30 news content.