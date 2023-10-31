Cavell, Mertz & Associates Merges with Capitol Airspace Group

MANASSAS, Va.—The broadcasting and communications industry consulting firm Cavell, Mertz & Associates has merged with the Capitol Airspace Group, a leading aviation consulting firm.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

As a division of Capitol Airspace, Cavell Mertz will continue its 34-year tradition of providing quality consulting services to the broadcast and communication industries. Additionally, Cavell Mertz is expanding Capitol Airspace’s services to the renewable energy sector by providing Communication Interference Studies. These studies will evaluate the potential for wind turbines to interfere with AM and FM radio, television broadcasting, and land mobile radio systems.

Cavell, Mertz's existing services and platforms, including FCCInfo.com, will continue to be available.

The Capitol Airspace Group has provided analytical, strategic, and advocacy services to airports, communities, and commercial developers for over 20 years.

The company’s core competencies are in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) aeronautical study process including obstruction evaluation and airspace analysis, instrument flight procedure design and optimization, and the Department of Defense (DoD) mission compatibility evaluation process. To date, they have filed more than 100,000 different aeronautical studies with the FAA.