Catching the ‘Next Wave of Technology’ at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM--First it was HDTV, then 3DTV and now 4K/Ultra HD: Do the changes ever stop for broadcasters? The answer is ‘no’, which is why IBC 2013 is presenting the keynote session ‘The Next Wave of Technology’ on Thursday September 12 at 17:00.



One of the panelists will be Dr. Andreas Bereczky, Executive Vice President of Technology and Production at ZDF German Television. In an IBC 2013 online interview entitled “60 Seconds with ... Dr. Andreas Bereczky”, he pointed to UHD1 – with four times more resolution than 1080i/720p HDTV – as being part of the ‘next wave. “But, we should not forget HD in 1080p coding,” said Dr. Bereczky. “And we should not forget the smaller waves which will change our broadcast landscape in the nearer future like DVB-T2, HEVC and the Companion Screen.”



As a broadcaster, Dr. Bereczky advises caution when deciding which aspects of the next wave to adopt, or to simply observe. “The manufacturers now jump from one Full-HD-3D-secondscreen-touch-thinnest-biggest device to another,” he said. “And UHD 4K: That's really great for the consumer who always wants to be the first in the neighbourhood and furthermore has enough money. But we, as a public broadcaster, should be well advised not to be always the leader in this subject. Look at the 3D story.”



Read the entire “60 Seconds with ... Dr. Andreas Bereczky” here. And learn more by attending ‘The Next Wave of Technology’ at IBC 2013.



