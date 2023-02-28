Cartoni Buys STE-Man/Manios Digital & Film

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—Camera support manufacturer Cartoni has acquired STE-Man/Manios Digital & Film, a supplier of camera equipment to the film and broadcast industry that has represented Cartoni in the U.S. since 1989. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“In acquiring our U.S. distributor, we will be more directly involved with our No. 1 market and improve our response to the industry’s evolving needs,” said Elisabetta Cartoni, president and CEO of the support manufacturer. “The close cooperation we’ve had with Steve Manios and his great team will continue for many more years. This merger will also allow us to further expand and better serve the rest of the Americas with a dedicated warehouse and service center.”

Manios will continue with the North Hollywood operation and serve as vice president of sales and marketing.

“This is the natural step in a wonderful relationship spanning more than three decades,” said Manios. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the Cartoni team in Italy and growing markets for their unique products.”

Other senior members of the Manios Digital & Film staff will continue in their current roles, including western regional sales manager David Butler, eastern regional sales manager Gus Harilaou, inside sales manager Chris Lobos and accounting director Selma Top.