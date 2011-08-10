Cars With Built-in Digital TV Target Multiple Global Markets



NECKARTENZLINGEN, GERMANY and NETANYA, ISRAEL: Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH and Siano Mobile Silicon announced that a leading German automobile manufacturer has started distribution of “a few car models” equipped with HCC’s latest automotive digital TV reception system, powered by Siano receiver chips. The receivers decode DVB-T for Europe and Australia, CMMB for China. ISDB-T for Japan and South America “will complete the portfolio in the same architecture,” the pair said.



“The back seat of a car driving on a highway is perhaps the ultimate test for mobile TV,” Alon Ironi, CEO of Siano, said



There was no mention of ATSC M/H, the U.S. standard.



