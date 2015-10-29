Carolina Panthers Score IP Video Streams With TVUPack
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks is getting in the huddle with the Carolina Panthers, as the live IP video technology provider will help capture and transmit video from post-game press conferences and interviews. To do so, the Panthers have deployed the TVUPack wireless uplink backpack during the weekly Game Day wrap-up show.
The TVUPack is a modular IP newsgathering product that enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD video over multiple cellular, satellite, microwave, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max and BGAN connections. TVUPack features proprietary Inverse StatMux Plus technology designed to deliver HD quality picture with under one second latency.
TVU Networks is based in Mountain View, Calif.
