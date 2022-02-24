Capitol Broadcasting's Pete Sockett to Receive 2022 NAB Engineering Achievement Award for TV

WASHINGTON—The NAB has awarded the 2022 NAB Engineering Award for TV to Pete Sockett director of Engineering and Operations for Capitol Broadcasting Company and for radio, it's going to Xperi Corporation’s Ashruf El-Dinary, senior vice president of Digital Platforms for Xperi Corp. The recipients will be honored at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23–27 in Las Vegas.

Established in 1959, the Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards are given to individuals who are nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineering.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will present the Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards during the “Hollywood’s ‘Binge Times’ OTT Battle and NAB Engineering Awards” session, Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m.

As the director of Engineering and Operations for Capitol Broadcasting Company’s (CBC) television stations, Peter Sockett is responsible for leading and steering the technology needs of CBC and preparing for the coming trends affecting broadcasting.

During his career, Sockett has been instrumental in a total rebuild of CBC’s HD technical plant, the launch of the first non-linear HD newsroom, development of workflows for IP-ENG, implementation of Mobile DTV and Mobile EAS, creation of the first 4K-HDR documentary produced at a local TV station, the launch of the first commercial, simulcast TV station using the ATSC 3.0 standard, and the launch of local sports channel WNGT.

Sockett sits on the board of directors for the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and is the chair of the ATSC 3.0 Advanced Emergency Alerting Implementation Team. He has earned three Emmy Awards, Broadcasting & Cable’s Technology Leadership Award and an Edward R. Murrow award. He is a co-inventor of a patent for geolocation.

(Image credit: Xperi)

At Xperi, Ashruf El-Dinary oversees the HD Radio systems engineering teams, manages the certification and quality control processes, and represents HD Radio technology standards in International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and international regulatory discussions. He currently leads the efforts for new broadcast applications, upgrades to emergency alerting, and deployment of digital radio solutions internationally.

El-Dinary has over 20 years of experience in developing HD Radio technology and holds a number of patents for innovative digital radio solutions. He previously worked at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory developing scientific instrumentation in support of space research programs and launched solutions on several satellites. He also taught signal processing courses at JHU’s Whiting School of Engineering.