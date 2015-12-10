Capitol Broadcasting Signs With Newsy

CINCINNATI—Capitol Broadcasting Company and OTT video news service Newsy have come to terms on a deal that will see Newsy’s daily news videos play across Capitol Broadcasting’s WRAL.com, WRAPSportsFan.com and HighSchoolOT.com.

This deal adds on to Newsy’s online presence. The millennial-focused digital news service also is features on more than 30 Raycom websites and has distribution across OTT platforms, including Apple TV, Watchable from Comcast, Pluto TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

Capitol Broadcasting is a communications company that owns stations throughout North Carolina.