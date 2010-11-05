Canon unveils pair of new HD pan-tilt camera systems

Canon has introduced two new remote-control HD pan-tilt camera systems to serve a wide range of broadcast and professional users.

Canon’s new BU-46H outdoor and BU-51H indoor remote-control cameras deliver HD video imagery, versatile performance and nonproprietary control protocol of previous models while adding new features that enhance performance in locations where remote-control operation is essential.

Canon’s new BU-46H and BU-51H remote-control HD cameras include a new 2x digital extender to double the image size of distant objects captured with the cameras’ 20x Canon HD zoom lens (4.5mm-90mm). Both cameras are equipped with three 1/3in (1.67 million-pixel) CCD sensors (1440 x 1080) and also feature Canon’s autofocus function and image-stabilizer technology.

The BU-46H and BU-51H also include a newly designed night mode feature that works by slowing down the shutter speed to a minimum of one-fourth (60i, 30F) or one-third (50i, 25F, 24F), allowing frame accumulation that elevates camera sensitivity.