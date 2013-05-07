Canon introduces two compact professional camcorders

Integrating some of Canon’s next-generation imaging and wireless technologies, the new XA25 HD and XA20 HD professional camcorders from Canon provide a combination of professional features and optics in a compact design.

Well suited for run-and-gun style videography or electronic newsgathering (ENG), both models weigh 2.6lbs, allowing for extreme mobility and portability. Both camcorders feature multiple shooting-assist functions and enhanced key components, such as a newly developed Genuine Canon wide-angle 20X HD zoom lens with an ENG-style “rocker” zoom control and built-in real-time optical image stabilization.

The Canon XA25 and XA20 HD camcorders are equipped with a new high-sensitivity 2.91-megapixel 1/2.84in HD CMOS image sensor and the new Canon DIGIC DV 4 image processor.

Otherfeatures includesimultaneous recording of multiple bit rates and 1080p HD formats, including 60p and native cinematic at 24p, on two separate SD cards. Users can simultaneously record 1080p HD video at 60p in either AVCHD Progressive (28Mb/s) or MP4 (35Mb/s) format or record at a lower bit rate and transmit MP4 (3Mb/s) format video to cover and quickly upload breaking news via wireless FTP file transfer. The cameras’ dual SD slots allow for relay recording for long periods without interruption.