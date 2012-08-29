Canon Adds Two New Cameras to EOS Line

LAKE SUCCESS, NY—Canon is launching two new cameras to its EOS product line. The EOS C500 4K Digital Cinema Camera targets high-end film production while the C100 Digital Video Camera was designed for “beginning filmmakers working on a budget,” according to the company.

Canon C500



The C500, available in both EF- and PL- mount versions, output 4K (4096x2160 pixel) resolution to external recorders as a 10 bit uncompressed RAW data stream as well as outputting quad full-HD (3480x2160), 2K (2048x1080), full HD (1920x1080) and other imaging options. All 4K formats can be selected to operate from one to 60 fps.

Both camera models are outfitted with Canon’s Super 35mm 8.85-megapixel CMOS sensor, and are compatible with a wide range of interchangeable Canon lenses. The C500 is compatible with EF, EF-S and EF Cinema lenses for Canon SLR cameras, while the C500 PL is compatible with PL-mount EF Cinema lenses and other PL-mount lenses. The mobile and compact C500 digital cinema camera provides the same ergonomic features as the C300 model, with the exception of a fixed hand grip that incorporates a pair of 3G-SDI ports for 4K video output and another pair of video ports for monitoring purposes. Canon says it is working with several independent manufacturers of external video recorders to support smooth workflow options, and these recorders are expected to be available by the time the EOS C500 and C500 PL 4K digital cinema cameras ship to authorized dealers later this year. The cameras will be available in October with an estimated list price of $30,000.

Canon C100



The compact, entry level C100 will be offered in EF mount only and is compatible with more than 70 zoom and prime lenses in Canon’s EF-, EF-S, and EF Cinema lens lineups. Targeting low-budget television and film production, museums, galleries and film schools that utilize full HD video and wedding, corporate and event videography, the C100 is approximately 85 percent the size of the EOS300. The C100 includes a push auto iris function, one-shot auto focus (or full manual focus and exposure control), a multi-angle 3.5-inch LCD control panel, a high-resolution electronic viewfinder (EVF), built-in ND filters, dual XLR inputs, and a locking HDMI output. The C100 records to dual SD cards.

Like its C300 sibling, the EOS C100 employs Canon’s Super 35mm 16:9 CMOS sensor that captures individual R, G, and B channels for each full HD 1920 x 1080 frame. The camera’s AVCHD codec utilizes MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 compression similar to the codec used in Canon’s XA10 professional HD camcorder. AVCHD features a maximum recording bit rate of 24Mbps in full HD 1920 x 1080 and 4:2:0 color space.

The Canon EOS C100 digital video camera features a mobile core configuration that allows users to flexibly add accessory parts to the main camera body according to their production needs. A removable side-mounted rotating grip with start/stop button and miniature “joystick” menu control provides traditional SLR camera-style operation.

The C100 will be available in November, for an estimated list price of $7,999.