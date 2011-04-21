Canadian Weather Network Selects Hybrid’s ‘Neon’ for Virtual Studio



The Weather Network, a Canadian channel that provides local weather forecasts and information, selected Hybrid’s—a manufacturer of virtual studios and camera tracking equipment—“Neon” to upgrade the network’s virtual studio and broadcast in high definition (HD).



The Weather Network—which broadcasts nationwide in Canada over multiple media reaching an average of 9 million Canadians on TV every week—selected Neon for its quality, ease of use and affordability, Hybrid says in a written statement. In early 2011 the network decided to move to HD and sought to combine the HD launch with a new on-air look, according to the company.



Neon is a powerful, trackless virtual studio solution enabling control and movement of multiple virtual cameras in real-time, Hybrid says. The system has all the 3D graphics power of Hybrid’s complete 3D virtual studio solution “Krypton,” which interfaces with Hybrid and third-party camera tracking systems.



The Neon solution enables the Weather Network to create a spacious on-air look, incorporating real-time camera movements, but without the need to invest in the complexity of camera tracking, Hybrid says. The solution can be upgraded to include camera tracking at any time in the future.



“We are excited to be working with the Weather Network,” said Olivier Cohen, Hybrid CEO. “They are staking their excellent brand and reputation on Hybrid’s trackless virtual studio solution Neon, and have come up with a design for a stunning set of interconnected virtual studio spaces using our technology, which will both engage and inform viewers.”



