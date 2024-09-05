Canadian Video Service Providers, Friend MTS Secure Court Order For Fast Shutdown Of Pirate Servers

LONDON—Numerous Canadian video service providers have selected Friend MTS and its Dynamic Delivery Server Blocking (DDSB) solution to prevent piracy, the company said this week.

Forming an industry-first collaboration, these organizations have secured a nationwide court order to dynamically block access to any servers hosting broadcasters’ pirated content, including content from major sports leagues, such as FIFA, NBA, NHL and UFC, it said.

The court order allows Internet Service Providers to block access dynamically to servers attempting to distribute pirated content without requiring a new court order for each sporting event. This approach will save money and time in protecting content and billions of dollars in associated content rights, it said.

Friend MTS developed DDSB in 2017. It delivers large scale blocking of content while meeting strict legal standards required for court orders blocking servers. The solution gives users the intelligence and evidence needed to persuade ISPs to restrict access to illicit services, thereby cutting the number of illegal streams, it said.

As a result, viewers are encouraged to watch content from legitimate commercial sites, maintaining the value of the content, it said.

“This collaboration shows the powerful impact that results from video service providers, ISPs and video security specialists coming together to fight piracy,” said Shane McCarthy, CEO, Friend MTS. “Canadian operators are leading the global industry by setting the bar for piracy prevention in new, dynamic ways. We’re thrilled to have helped them not only implement security solutions but to obtain the blocking order as well. Our unique blend of expertise and blocking technology innovation is aiding their security teams, legal counsels, and business leaders with the right analytics and evidence to effectively stop piracy, without impacting legitimate websites.”

