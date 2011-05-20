Can Communicate Chooses Quantel for Wimbledon 3D Coverage



LONDON: Stereo 3D experts Can Communicate have signed a three year deal with Quantel for a Pablo/Max/Genetic Engineering Stereo3D system. The system will be used on site to produce fast turnaround highlights packages of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships semi-finals and finals in 2011-2013 for Sony. The Wimbledon system replicates the Quantel Stereo3D installation at Can's London headquarters.



"Our Quantel S3D system is too busy to take out of production during Wimbledon fortnight," said Can partner, Phil Brown. "This way, we still get to use the world's fastest, highest quality S3D system at this flagship event while high profile work for our other customers continues uninterrupted back at base."



