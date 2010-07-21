Camera Corp claims part of World Cup history

Camera Corps' new Net-Cam cameras played a part in soccer history June 27 when an estimated 26 million viewers saw Frank Lampard's disallowed goal during the defeat of England’s World Cup team by Germany in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Referee Jorge Larrionda and his assistant Mauricio Espinosa did not realize the ball had entered the goal until they watched the video replay at halftime. "The crucial images from Net-Cam were captured by broadcasters, online news media and the worldwide press as proof that this goal should quite definitely have been allowed,” said Laurie Frost, Camera Corps managing director.

A total of 20 Net-Cams, two at each of the 10 tournament venues, were operational during the first weeks of the international tournament. In addition, Camera Corps provided 100 Com-Cam systems, 20 robotic box cameras, 10 robotic tactical cameras and 10 robotic venuewide cameras. They were supported for the duration of the event by a Camera Corps crew of 29 technicians and engineers as well as spare and support equipment.

Camera Corp's Net-Cam is a miniature HD camera with a high-quality, ultra-wide-angle lens designed specifically to capture the entire goal mouth from the rear corner of the net.

