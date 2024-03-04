Calrec to Showcase New Argo-S IP-Native Audio Mixer at NAB Show

NUTCLOUGH MILL, U.K.—Calrec will feature its new Argo-S IP-native audio mixer, a reduced height version of its Argo audio mixing control platform, at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

Argo-S family combines the meter bridge and touch UI into a single row of displays, enabling users to switch between the Calrec Assist full web UI and full meters on any section, on-the-fly. It maintains Argo’s everything-from-everywhere ethos of flexibility, customization, ergonomics, resilience and multi-user workflows in a form factor that fits in the tightest environments or can be dropped in as a replacement for smaller consoles, the company said.

The Argo-S is well-suited to applications where low-profile or better line-of-sight over the surface is required. Like its larger Argo siblings, each 12-fader wide section is fully independent in terms of processing capabilities, path control access, power supplies and connectivity, meaning there is no reliance on any individual section, it said.

Argo is fully modular with interchangeable hardware panels. It uses Calrec’s Assist UI at its core. This allows users, whether they are working on physical hardware panels or with a remote GUI, to work with a familiar, easy-to-drive interface, the company said.

Its modular panel system encourages broadcasters to adapt surface hardware to meet their unique requirements—with two mid-level rows of interchangeable panels on the larger Argo Q model and one mid-level row on the Argo-S model, the company said.

The company also will feature its ImPulse1 IP audio processing and routing engine, a smaller, powerful, cost-effective SMPTE ST 2110 version of its ImPulse solution. ImPulse1 is a compact 1U solution with an optional second core for redundancy. It offers a new 128-input-channel DSP pack with entry-level pricing, the company said.

ImPulse1 works with Argo-Q and Argo-S control surfaces and Calrec Assist, which is best for remote working. It is well-suited to multi operator or headless operation. Cores with smaller DSP licenses can be offered without hardware redundancy. ImPulse1 is designed for small to medium single mixer applications, the company said.

Calrec also will show its Type R modular, expandable IP mixing system that allows users to take advantage of distributed production and flexible workflows. Its three hardware and soft panels can create a variety of system types. It ties in with Calrec’s Assist for mixing in the cloud and integrates with station automation systems, such as Ross Overdrive, Sony ELC and Grass Valley Ignite, the company said.

