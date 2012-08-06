Calrec to Highlight Hydra2, Artemis Light at IBC2012

AMSTERDAM—At IBC2012, Calrec will showcase third party integration demos for its Hydra2 networking solution as well as mark the show’s debut for its Artemis Light audio console.

Calrec Hydra2



Calrec will showcase Hydra2's ability to interact with third-party control and production automation equipment. To give broadcasters a sense of Hydra2's potential as a networking solution, Calrec will exhibit its equipment in a scenario akin to how it would be used in an actual production environment.

Demonstrating the Calrec Serial Protocol will be a Ross switcher emulator in conjunction with Ross Overdrive technology, which will allow for visibility into and third-party control over a number of Calrec audio console settings such as fader position, PFL and cut control for paths on faders, routing to auxes from faders, output level control for auxes, routing to mains from faders, main output level/fader control, and LB/RB input switching for paths on faders.

The SW-P-08 protocol will incorporate a variety of third-party router panels—including Evertz, Nvision, and LSB's Virtual Studio Manager (VSM) — to demonstrate remote control over input-to-output crosspoint patching. In addition to direct routing of physical inputs to outputs, it can also route to and from a console DSP via Calrec's Hydra Patchbays.

Calrec will also demonstrate Artemis Light, the newest member of its Artemis family of Bluefin2/Hydra2 audio consoles. New for IBC2012, the Artemis Light introduces a new compact processing rack dedicated to delivering digital signal processing (DSP) and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure.

Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact and scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam. Employing the same hardware and software architecture, Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network.

Calrec's Apollo audio console is also being showcased. Apollo provides unsurpassed processing power and a control surface with displays, touchscreens, and light-emitting knobs that detail function and status. Calrec understands that in the fast-paced environment of live broadcast television, users need to have more control at their fingertips. Apollo's ergonomic design makes two layers of channels available simultaneously, a feature unmatched by competing platforms.

The Calrec Apollo console relies on Bluefin2, the next generation of Calrec's trademark Bluefin high-density signal processing system, to provide unrivalled resources. Bluefin2 gives Apollo up to 1,020 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs, and 48 auxes.

