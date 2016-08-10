Calrec Summa Console Making the Grade at WPSU

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Penn State University’s PBS affiliate WPSU is gearing up for the new school year by updating its broadcast facility with Calrec Audio’s Summa digital mixing console.

The Summa at WPSU is linked into the network’s five studio spaces and serves as the main mixing console for the full live production lineup for the PBS station’s programs. Though the station, which has a partnership with the university’s School of Communications, installed the system in May, it will give students a chance to learn using the Summa this September.

Calrec Audio is a provider of audio mixing technology for on-air and live production.