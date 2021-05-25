Calrec Chosen for St. Petersburg’s First UHD OB van

HEBDEN BRIDGE, West Yorkshire, U.K.—The City TV-Radio Agency in St. Petersburg, Russia, has installed a Calrec Summa console in its first UHD OB truck.

The 16-camera unit was designed and built by systems integrator Broadcast Solutions and is used to cover cultural, political and other events in St. Petersburg.

“From the outset the customer felt that its new OB truck would use UHD technology," explained Wladislaw Grabowski, COO at Broadcast Solutions in a statement. "As for audio, they looked at many consoles and were open to suggestions, and we suggested the Calrec Summa as the best choice from a technological and economic point of view. The client is very happy with this choice.”

The truck has been used to produce content for both the linear FTA TV channel and streamed on City TV-Radio Agency’s OTT channel. It is also production-ready for football, ice hockey, athletics and other sports.

Neva uses Calrec’s Hydra2 network for connectivity, consisting of multiple I/O boxes, including a stage box, four MADI interfaces and one Dante connection. Additionally, the Summa is used with Broadcast Solutions’ hi human interface universal control system that controls audio cross-points and manages audio signal switching.