Calrec Audio Expands Partnership With Bexel



HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.: Calrec Audio announced that it is entering the U.S. and international rental market for broadcast audio equipment through an expansion of its longtime distribution partnership with Bexel.



Calrec’s relationship with Bexel began in 2003, when Bexel’s Audio Specialties Group became exclusive distributor of Calrec products in the western U.S., an arrangement that expanded to include the southeastern and south-central U.S. in 2007. As Calrec’s business grew, it added two sales managers dedicated to working with Bexel; likewise, Bexel now employs two Calrec-specific business development managers and many factory-trained engineers providing pre- and post-sales support.



Calrec's initial rental partnership with Bexel will include the company’s Artemis audio mixing consoles and Hydra2 audio routing systems. Bexel’s strategy for rental of Calrec equipment consists of two components: support of existing Calrec console owners who need to temporarily expand their systems for production of large events and expansion of Bexel’s Hercules flypack system that can include up to two Artemis mixing consoles.



