Call for Proposals for 2013 HPA Tech Retreat

LOS ANGELES –The organizers of the 2013 Hollywood Post Alliance Tech Retreat have announced a call for proposal submissions. The retreat will be held Feb. 18-22 at the Hyatt Grand Champions in Indian Wells, Calif.

Proposals for the main program should be sent to Mark Schubin atTVMark@EarthLink.net, no later than close of business (Pacific Time) Oct. 26. All submissions will be acknowledged by email. Decisions are expected by late November.



Previous retreats have featured presentations from speakers from around the world with backgrounds in academics, creative community, law firms, management consulting, manufacturers, the military and technology institutes. Proposals may be for individual presentations or panels but should not be marketing-related. Factors including geographic and industry diversity and trends revealed during the submission process will determine selection.



Subjects might include (but are not limited to): advanced codecs, alternative content, archiving technologies, bit management, broadcasting, color accuracy, computational photography, consumer behavior, cooling, depth capture, digital rights management, display size, down-conversion, enhanced viewing, formats, glasses-free depth viewing, green technology, higher dynamic range, higher frame-rate, higher resolution, history, immersive media, judder reduction, larger color gamut, laser projection, legislation, light-field imagery, loudness, mobile display, motion capture, motion holography, multi-sensory stimulation, new display technologies, new distribution techniques, new lighting technologies, optics, perception, preservation, quantum dots, regulation, resolution limits, restoration, sensor size, single-lens stereoscopy, simulation, sound capture, standards, storage media and systems, surround sound, surveillance, test & measurement, up-conversion, visual cortical stimulation, workflow, X-ray depth capture, young interpupillary-distance concerns, and z-axis issues.

Proposals for breakfast-roundtable topics should also be submitted to Schubin and may also be on any subject related to the technology of the motion-image and related sound industries. Multiple roundtables are concurrent, and there is no vetting process or deadline, but there are a limited number of available time slots.

For more information about the HPA Retreat, visit their website: www.hpaonline.com.