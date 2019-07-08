California Earthquake Captured Live on Local News, Dodgers Game

LOS ANGELES—A pair of earthquakes hit the Southern California region late last week, with the biggest registering as a 7.1 on the Richter scale. The earthquake hit at 8:21 p.m. PT on Friday, July 5, and was captured live during a broadcast of CBS Los Angeles’ local newscast. Anchors Sarah Donchey and Juan Fernandez give their viewers a quick rundown of what is happening in their studio before Donchey says they should take cover under their desk and Fernandez cuts to break. A video of the broadcast when the earthquake hit can be viewed here.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, a broadcast of the Dodgers playing the San Diego Padres also captured live footage of the quake, and while the broadcasters make note of it the players seemed not to mind, continuing to play as no delay was called.

While the earthquake, which had an epicenter in Ridgecrest, Calif., resulted in a good bit of damage, no deaths were reported as a result.

