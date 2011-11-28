Cablevision Launches AmberWatch TV



NEW YORK—Cablevision, the largest cable operator in the New York City area, has launched AmberWatchTV, the first interactive cable channel devoted entirely to parents, caregivers, and child safety. The dedicated video-on-demand (VOD) channel, will be available across Cablevision's nearly three million digital cable customers on iO TV Channel 625 by the end of the month.



Operated by Seal Beach, Calif.-based AmberWatch Foundation, a national non-profit organization dedicated to keeping kids safe, AmberWatch TV features a vast library of video-on-demand content and advanced features designed to drive awareness and viewer interaction.



To help celebrate, the foundation sponsored a launch event in New York earlier this month, hosted by Chris Wragge of CBS's The Early Show. Wragge was joined by key partners including McAfee, Protext Mobility, MetLife and celebrities who have rallied in support of the Foundation and the launch of this important new TV channel. McAfee and Protext Mobility made major technology and child-protection announcements benefiting both the Foundation and the local tri-state community.



Some of the Foundation's Celebrity Champions include Selena Gomez, Ray Romano, Al Roker, Cheryl Hines, and Blair Underwood. New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, and Miss New York USA 2011, Amber Collins were in attendance.



AmberWatch TV is the shared vision of the AmberWatch Foundation, its partners, its "Foundation Champions", law enforcement experts, and supportive parents nationwide. "Through engaging media and interactive on-demand content," says Keith Jarrett, Founder of AmberWatch Foundation, "AmberWatch TV will teach parents and caregivers how to keep their kids safe and then supply them with all of the resources to do just that."



"Cablevision's branded VOD channels provide a wide array of organizations and advertisers a dedicated platform to engage directly with viewers," said David Kline, President and COO of Cablevision Media Sales. "AmberWatch TV is the latest VOD channel expanding the range of unique, targeted information services available to our iO TV digital cable customers. We are pleased to be the first cable provider to offer AmberWatch TV, bringing educational information that will help the communities we serve stay more informed about child safety."



