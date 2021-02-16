Byron Allen to Keynote CultureX Conversations

WASHINGTON—Byron Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, has been announced as the opening keynote speaker for CultureX Conversations, a virtual conference produced by TV Tech, B+C, Next|TV and Multichannel News that will discuss diversity and inclusion efforts in the TV and media industries.

Allen founded the Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios in 1993. Today, he owns and operates one of the largest cable network portfolios in the industry.

For his keynote, Allen will share his road to success and identify his process for ensuring inclusion on screen, behind the scenes and in the audience. He’ll also review recent shifts in what audiences demand from TV and digital networks, and what sponsors are seeking in today’s culturally dynamic market.

CultureX Conversations offers a unique breakthrough conference for television industry and media leaders who are engaged in diversifying their workplace and ensuring that the service and content they provide to customers is inclusive of those who identify by their ethnicity, nationality, language, special needs or sexual orientation.

The virtual conference will feature 10 sessions, including keynote and panel discussions and case study presentations that demonstrate best practices for diversity and inclusion in the TV industry.

CultureX Conversations will take place virtually on March 16. Allen’s keynote will be at 12:05 p.m. ET.