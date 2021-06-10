BX1 Uses Dalet to Build Multimedia Operations

PARIS—In recent years, Brussels-based BX1 has been able to expand its multimedia channel and content operations by investing in an agile production infrastructure. Anchored by the Dalet Galaxy five platform, that infrastructure has allowed BX1 to integrate its growing TV, digital and radio production operations.

BX1, which started out as a weekly community show in 1985, has in recent years been expanding its TV operations into a multimedia enterprise spanning television, radio, digital and social media.

Early in this trajectory , BX1 and Dalet started their collaboration in 2015 with the installation of Dalet News Pack, a lighter-weight, packaged Dalet Galaxy five solution, allowing journalists to share media and collaborate on news stories.

Since then, as part of its multimedia strategy, it has deployed an agile production and distribution infrastructure underpinned by Dalet Galaxy five that allows BX1 to prepare and deliver local news, politics, business, culture, fashion, music and sports content from a single media technology platform.

In 2020, the system was upgraded with the full deployment of Dalet Galaxy five with Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro editing, offering all of the production and distribution capabilities that the Dalet’s Unified News Operations solution has to offer.

Cédric van Uytvanck, technical director since 2014, recalled that at first, BX1 was solely a TV station, operated by only five employees but as BXI matured, its move into additional media was made possible by the Dalet system. “In 2020, we launched the radio station, which proved to us that choosing Dalet...was the right strategy.” Cédric explained.

Live output increased to seven hours per day and the lunch hour radio broadcast - now with video - was extended from 30 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes, doubling the audience.

Cédric concludes: “By choosing Dalet, we avoided the mistake of buying a system that could only handle TV. We are equally fluent now in TV, radio, visual radio and podcast, as well as digital and social media with key integrations such as Adobe Premiere Pro that enable us to have a robust editorial workflow. And Dalet is right at the center of our operations as we expand into the future.”