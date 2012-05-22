Burnie announced as new Asia-Pac managing director at Signiant

Intelligent file movement software provider Signiant has unveiled storage industry veteran Michael Burnie as the new managing director of the company's Asia-Pacific operations.

Based in Singapore, Burnie will be responsible for advancing the company's sales and service operations in the region for Signiant's suite of file movement systems.

During his 25-year career, Burnie has been widely credited with launching EMC, Network Appliance and Isilon Systems (acquired by EMC in 2010) into Australia and Asian enterprise markets.

His most recent role as Isilon's vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific operations saw him assume responsibility for leading the introduction of highly scalable storage infrastructure for Big Data applications in media, entertainment and broadcast accounts.

"Michael's international business experience and stand-out success in introducing new companies and products into Asia-Pacific markets will be instrumental in achieving our goals in this region over the next 12 to 18 months and beyond," said Rick Cramer, senior vice president of global operations for Signiant.

"The digital age continues to transform the way that media files are being created, managed, moved and stored globally, contributing to increased demand for secure, accelerated file movement solutions such as Signiant's," Burnie said.