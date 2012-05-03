BTX To Distribute for Just Add Power



HAWTHORNE, N.Y.: BTX Technologies announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with Just Add Power. Under this agreement, BTX will distribute the complete line of Just Add Power HDMI-over-IP transceivers, as well as provide system configuration and technical support.



Just Add Power’s HD/IP technology allows an HDMI signal to be sent simultaneously to one or more HDMI displays over a single CatX cable Ethernet infrastructure, allowing installers to distribute digital content from multiple sources to practically any number of remote displays on a LAN. Sources can be rack centralized, decentralized, or a mixture of both. Cascading multiple Ethernet switches allow displays to be located far away from the source devices, while sustaining consistent 1080p video and sound quality.



Ideal for digital signage and other commercial applications, Just Add Power’s first-generation (1G) HD/IP transmitters/receivers use JPEG compression to fit the signal onto a 100BT network with minimal impact on image quality. Second-generation (2G) HD/IP transmitters/receivers use a patented process to send visually lossless 1080p video—virtually identical to a direct HDMI cable connection—across a 1000BT network. In addition, 2G models are bolstered with 2-way RS-232 communication capabilities for powerful system control of individual source and display functions.





