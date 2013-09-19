BSI features Real Freedom, Ref Cam at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013 in Amsterdam, Broadcast Sports (BSI) introduced Real Freedom, a next-generation wireless camera system that offers up to 1080p/60 resolution and 10-bit, 4:2:2 sampling and features H.264 encoding and DVB-T2 modulation.

BSI’s Ref Cam system, which made its debut earlier this year at a Stade Francais vs. Toulon rugby match, also was on display at IBC. The Ref Cam features 1080i resolution and full remote-control capability, including iris and paint functions. High-quality images from the camera can be incorporated in real time into a live broadcast production.

The components are mounted on the referee using a customized vest and head strap or eyeglasses configuration. The system takes less than two minutes to set up. It can be adjusted in numerous ways to suit the needs of the production team and maximize the comfort of the wearer.

BSI also debuted its new integrated wireless Hitachi SKHD 1200 camera at IBC. The system enables seamless wireless operation, including remote camera control, of the Hitachi in 3G HD-SDI.