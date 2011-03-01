Broadway Systems Handles Ad Sales for the Travel Channel



Travel Channel owner Scripps Network has finalized a deal with Broadway Systems to handle all ad sales for the station.



The Broadway Systems platform is marketed as an “end-to-end” software solutions and will handle the Travel Channel’s scheduling, advertising sales, traffic and billing of advertisements.



Scripps is already a Broadway client, using their platform to handle the rest of their cable networks including HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country. Data migration tools were created for the Travel Channel’s operations back in late 2009.



Broadway Systems manages more than $3 billion in advertising revenues for Top-20 rated cable networks as well as startups.



